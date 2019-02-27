Home
Adlai Alaster SASSE Notice
SASSE, Adlai Alaster - 22nd February 2019 at Goulburn Base Hospital. Late of O'Brien Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Sandy. Loved father and father in-law of Nathan & Mel and Jason (dec). Cherished Pa of Hollie, James and Charlie. Sadly missed by his brothers, sister and their respective families. Aged 66 years. 'Reunited With His Best Mate' Adlai's family and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service commencing at 10-00am Thursday 28th February 2019 at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 27, 2019
