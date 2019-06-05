|
BREWER, Alfred George (known as George) - 2nd June 2019. Late of 'Iris Farm', Range Road, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Cathy. Loved father & father-in-law of Kate & Ben, Tom & Lucy and Jon. Grandpa George to Jude. Sadly missed brother of Rosemary, James (dec), Emily, Julie, Peter and their families. Aged 68 years. 'Always Remembered' George's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 11-00am, Friday 7th June 2019 at St Saviours Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. A Private Cremation will follow. By request in lieu of flowers donations to 'Archie's Army' would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on June 5, 2019