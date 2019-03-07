Home
LAMB, Alice - 3rd March 2019 at Viewhaven Lodge, Crookwell. Formerly of Redground Road, Crookwell. Dearly loved wife of Arthur (dec). Loved mother of Desolie Corcoran and Cheryl (dec). Cherished grandmother of Amanda & Jamie and Chris & Rebecca. Loved great grandmother of Josh, Bayden, Kaelisha, Logan and Reegan. Aged 90 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Alice's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 1.00pm Wednesday 13th March 2019 at St Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 17 Denison Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
