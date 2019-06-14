Home
STONE, Anne Lorraine - 9th June 2019 at Canberra Hospital. Late of Palmerston, ACT. Dearly loved wife of Kevin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of James & Alison, Kate & Peter Prior, Ben & Katrin, Nicholas & Caroline. Cherished Ma of their respective families. Loved daughter of Spencer Pavey & Phyllis (dec). Sadly missed by her brothers, sister and their respective families. Aged 63 years. 'Safe In The Arms Of Jesus' Anne's family and friends are invited to attend a Thanksgiving for Her Life with Celebration of the Lord's Supper commencing at 1-00pm, Tuesday 18th June 2019 at St Saviours Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. A Private Cremation will follow. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post from June 14 to June 15, 2019
