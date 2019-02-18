|
THROWER-AZIE, Bailey Timothy - 13th February 2019 at Goulburn Base Hospital, late of Goulburn. Cherished son of Tammi, loved grandson of Timothy & Venetia, Therese & Sydney. Loved nephew of Rebecca & Dean (dec), Emily, Michael & Kate, loved cousin of Ava. Aged 13 years. 'You Are My Sunshine And I Love You To The Moon And Back' Bailey's family extend a welcome to all who have been touched by Bailey's life to come and celebrate his Prayers Of Christian Burial commencing at 11-00am, Wednesday, 20th February 2019 at S.S Peter & Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the St Patricks Lawn Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. By request no flowers, donations to the Goulburn Crescent School would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 18, 2019