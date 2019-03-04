|
CRITCHLOW, Bernard Eric - 27th February 2019 at Goulburn Base Hospital. Late of Faithfull Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Delma. Loved father of David (dec), Phillip, Scott, Jason and Greg. Loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather of their respective families. Aged 79 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Bernard's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 2-00pm, Thursday, 7th March 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 4, 2019