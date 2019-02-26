|
BLOWES, Craig Anthony - 20th February 2019. Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Canberra. Adored partner of Sharon. Treasured brother of Stephen, Michael, Julie and Kelly. Cherished son of Noreen & David (both dec). Much loved uncle. Aged 47 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Craig's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers Of Christian Burial commencing at 11-00am Friday 1st March 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Wade Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019