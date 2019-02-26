Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig BLOWES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Anthony BLOWES

Notice Condolences

Craig Anthony BLOWES Notice
BLOWES, Craig Anthony - 20th February 2019. Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Canberra. Adored partner of Sharon. Treasured brother of Stephen, Michael, Julie and Kelly. Cherished son of Noreen & David (both dec). Much loved uncle. Aged 47 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Craig's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers Of Christian Burial commencing at 11-00am Friday 1st March 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Wade Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.