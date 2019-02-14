Home
WRAY, Daryl Johnathon - 12th February 2019. Late of Cowper Street, Crookwell. Much loved husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Karen and Chris & Jane. Treasured pop of Lachlan and Chelsea. Sadly missed by his sister Estelle, his extended family and friends. Aged 77 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Daryl's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 2-00pm Monday the 18th February 2019 at Crookwell Uniting Church, Goulburn Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell. By request in lieu of flowers donations to the Crookwell District Hospital would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 14, 2019
