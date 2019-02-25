|
BYRNE, Denise Michelle - Late of 'Crestwood View" Bungonia. Dearly loved wife of David. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott & Susie, Rodney & Casey, Tracy & Darren. Cherished nan of James, Amy, Gemma, Aaron, Lauryn, Tiarnah, Nartiah, Charlie, Olivia and Harriett. Great nan to Riley. Sadly missed by her brothers, Sisters and their respective families. Aged 69 years. ' Forever In Our Hearts' All are welcome to attend Denise's Graveside service commencing at 11-00am, TOMMOROW, Tuesday, 26th February 2019 at the family property 'Crestwood View',139 Souths Road Bungonia. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 25, 2019