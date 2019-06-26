|
O'KEEFE, Dennis James (better known as "Ben") - passed away peacefully at Warrigal Care Nursing Home, Goulburn on 22nd June 2019. Late of Clinton Street, Goulburn. Beloved husband of Nola. Loving father and father-in-law of Dean & Tracey, Sharon & John, Brett, Darren, Ross & Donna, Robyn & Brian, Margaret. Devoted Poppy of all his grandchildren great grandchildren. Fond brother of Bill & Pat, Helen, Kath & Bill. Aged 75 years. "Forever In Our Hearts" Ben's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at the Bob Rudd Funeral Chapel (now Lovell & Meizer Funeral Home), 73 Reynolds Street, Goulburn, commencing at 11.00am, Monday 1st July 2019. Following the funeral service a Private Cremation will take place.
Published in Goulburn Post on June 26, 2019