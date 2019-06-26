Home
Bob Rudd Funerals
73 Reynolds Street
Goulburn, New South Wales 2580
02 4822 4400
Dennis James (known as Ben) O'KEEFE

Dennis James (known as Ben) O'KEEFE Notice
O'KEEFE, Dennis James (better known as "Ben") - passed away peacefully at Warrigal Care Nursing Home, Goulburn on 22nd June 2019. Late of Clinton Street, Goulburn. Beloved husband of Nola. Loving father and father-in-law of Dean & Tracey, Sharon & John, Brett, Darren, Ross & Donna, Robyn & Brian, Margaret. Devoted Poppy of all his grandchildren great grandchildren. Fond brother of Bill & Pat, Helen, Kath & Bill. Aged 75 years. "Forever In Our Hearts" Ben's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at the Bob Rudd Funeral Chapel (now Lovell & Meizer Funeral Home), 73 Reynolds Street, Goulburn, commencing at 11.00am, Monday 1st July 2019. Following the funeral service a Private Cremation will take place.



Published in Goulburn Post on June 26, 2019
