|
|
MULLINS, Doris Evelyn Ga - 7th June 2019 at Waminda Aged Care, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Patrick (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peg & Rex Delaney, Peter, Sue & Steve Soley, Lou, Therese (dec), Michael & Jodie. Loved grandmother of Mark & Meg, Ryan, James & Kaicie, Emma & Bryan, Joshua (dec), Matthew and Katie. Aged 95 years. 'In God's Loving Care' Ga's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 1-00pm Friday 14th June 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow in the adjoining St Patrick's Cemetery. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on June 12, 2019