BOYD, Dulcie Florence - 15th February 2019 at Bourke Street Health Service, Goulburn. Late of Dalmeny. Dearly loved wife of Robert (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Beverley & John (dec), Graeme & Vicki (both dec) and Mervyn (dec). Loved grandmother and great-grandmother of their respective families. Aged 95 years. Loved & Remembered Always "A Great Mentor" Dulcie's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 2.00pm, Monday, 25th February 2019 at Christ Church, Addison Street, West Goulburn. A private cremation will follow. By request in lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 20, 2019