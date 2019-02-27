|
RICHARDSON, (Ted) Edward Francis - passed away on the 22nd February 2019 at Gill Waminda Nursing Home Goulburn. Late of Lagoon Street Goulburn. Loved son of Irene Richardson (dec). Loving brother of Don, Mollie, Marie, May (All dec) and their families and Adored Uncle. Aged 89 Years "Rest In Peace" Edward's relatives and friends are invited to attend Prayers of Christian Burial at St Peter and Pauls Catholic Cathedral Goulburn commencing at 1.30pm Tuesday 5th March 2019. Following the prayers a Private Family Only burial will take place.
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 27, 2019