Home
Services
Bob Rudd Funerals
73 Reynolds Street
Goulburn, New South Wales 2580
02 4822 4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Francis (Ted) RICHARDSON


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Edward Francis (Ted) RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON, (Ted) Edward Francis - passed away on the 22nd February 2019 at Gill Waminda Nursing Home Goulburn. Late of Lagoon Street Goulburn. Loved son of Irene Richardson (dec). Loving brother of Don, Mollie, Marie, May (All dec) and their families and Adored Uncle. Aged 89 Years "Rest In Peace" Edward's relatives and friends are invited to attend Prayers of Christian Burial at St Peter and Pauls Catholic Cathedral Goulburn commencing at 1.30pm Tuesday 5th March 2019. Following the prayers a Private Family Only burial will take place.



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.