Elizabeth "Mary" (SEERY) ADAMS

Elizabeth "Mary" (SEERY) ADAMS Notice
ADAMS, Elizabeth "Mary" (nee Seery) - passed away peacefully on 21st June 2019 aged 79 years at "Vela Care Facility", Brisbane. Mary was formerly from Goulburn and then later retired to the Sunshine Coast. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Jan, Mark & Amber and Antoinette & Jennifer. Cherished grandmother of Daniel (dec), Luke and James. A devoted sister, aunty, sister-in-law and friend. A private cremation will be held in Brisbane and the family will arrange a celebration of Mary's life in Goulburn with a date to be announced. "The music never ends"
Published in Goulburn Post on June 28, 2019
