BYRNES, Esther Merle (Mona) nee Crisp - 25th February 2019. Adoring wife of Ken. Loving mother of William, Victoria, Alan and Gemma. Cherished grandmother of Melinda, Kenneth, Thomas, Patrick, Maya and Kiyan. Affectionate great-grandmother of Jed, Ava, Nash and Addison. Aged 92 years. 'Loved and Remembered Always' Mona's family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service commencing at 10-00am, Tuesday, 5th March 2019 at the Goulburn General Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 1, 2019