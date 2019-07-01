Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey CARNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Francis CARNEY

Geoffrey Francis CARNEY Notice
CARNEY Geoffrey Francis Of Tumut and formerly of Goulburn. Passed away on Tuesday 25th June 2019. Adored father of Rosheen, Donna and Brett. Loving grandfather of Michael, Andrew and Jonathan. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 79 years.



A Requiem Mass for the Repose of Geoffrey's Soul will be held at Saint's Peter & Paul's Cathedral, Corner of Verner & Bourke Street, Goulburn on Friday 5th July 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. The Cortege will then proceed to the Goulburn General Cemetery, Gorman Road, North Goulburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



~Rest In Peace ~



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.