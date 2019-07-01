|
|
|
CARNEY Geoffrey Francis Of Tumut and formerly of Goulburn. Passed away on Tuesday 25th June 2019. Adored father of Rosheen, Donna and Brett. Loving grandfather of Michael, Andrew and Jonathan. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 79 years.
A Requiem Mass for the Repose of Geoffrey's Soul will be held at Saint's Peter & Paul's Cathedral, Corner of Verner & Bourke Street, Goulburn on Friday 5th July 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. The Cortege will then proceed to the Goulburn General Cemetery, Gorman Road, North Goulburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
~Rest In Peace ~
Published in Goulburn Post on July 1, 2019