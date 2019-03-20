Home
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Kangaroo Valley
HILL, Geoffrey Robert "Geoff" Aged 79 years Late of Tallong, formerly of Kangaroo Valley. Loving husband of Phyllis. Much loved father and father-in-law of Scott & Caz, Brett & Trudy, Shane & Jenny. Loving and funny Pop-Pop to his seven grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Geoff's funeral service willl be held on Monday, 25th March 2019, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kangaroo Valley, commencing at 12noon. Wray Owen Funerals 52 North Street, Nowra 02 4423 2333
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 20, 2019
