MARTIN, Gladys Katherine (Kate) - 18th June 2019 at Warrigal Aged Care Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Leslie (dec). Loved mother & mother-in-law of Ian & Lynne, Brian & Cheryl, Garry (dec) & Jan, Peter & Wendy and Kathy. Cherished nan of Andrea, Justin, Stephen, Kerelyn, Rebecca (dec), Kyle, Kobe, Lochlan, Ben and William. Great grandmother of their respective families. Aged 95 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Kate's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 11-00am Monday, 1st July 2019 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 38 Gourock Avenue, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on June 26, 2019
