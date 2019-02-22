|
McALISTER, Gloria Ellen - 20th February 2019 at Goulburn Base Hospital, late of Lorne Street Goulburn. Loved wife of Digger (dec). Loved mother of John (dec), Chris & Robyn (dec). Cherished ma of their respective families. Aged 86 years. 'Forever Our Angel' Gloria's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers Of Christian Funeral commencing at 11-30am Wednesday, 27th February 2019 at Our Lady Of Fatima Catholic Church, Lagoon Street, North Goulburn. A Private Cremation Will Follow. By request no flowers, in lieu donations to Baptist Care would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 22, 2019