Herbert William WISE

Herbert William WISE Notice
WISE, Herbert William - 24th March 2019. Formerly of Sloane Street, Goulburn. Much loved husband of Sheila (dec). Beloved father and father-in-law of Kerri & Terry, Graeme & Chris and Adrian & Michele. Dearly loved pop of Riley. Sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Aged 91 years. 'Gone Golfing' Herbert's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers Of Christian Burial commencing at 11-00am Friday 29th March 2019 at Craig's Hill Chapel, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the St Patricks Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 27, 2019
