Jean Norma BOARDMAN

BOARDMAN, Jean Norma - 14th February 2019. Late of Wollondilly Gardens, Goulburn and formerly of Sanctuary Point. Dearly loved wife of Alex (dec). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Alex & Anne, Eddie & Debbie, Lynda & Martin and Garry (dec). Cherished nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Aged 85 years. 'Always In Our Hearts' Jean's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11-00am Monday 25th February 2019 at Christ Church, Addison Street, West Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 22, 2019
