|
|
Jennifer Margaret McMahon 17.08.1969 - 19.03.2013 Six years ago we lost you It broke our hearts to lose you But you did not go alone For part of us went with you The day God called you home If memories could build a stairway And heartache make a lane We'd walk our way to heaven And bring you home again In life we loved you dearly In death we love you still In our hearts you hold a place That no one can fill Loved and always remembered Mum, Dad, brothers Tony, Philip, Clinton and family and your three beautiful children Josh, Kaila and Tyler.
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 18, 2019