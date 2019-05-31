Home
CALLINAN, Joan Elaine - 25th May 2019. Late of Goulburn. Wife of Ken (dec). Mother and mother-in-law to Sean & Maree, Brendan & Lynny and Tracey. Grandmother to Siobhan, Brenna, Kieran and Tegan. Aged 92 years. 'Sadly Missed' Joan's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 2-00pm Tuesday, 4th June 2019 at St Nicholas Anglican Church, Kinghorne Street, Goulburn. A private interment will follow. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on May 31, 2019
