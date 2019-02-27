|
SAUNDERS, Joan (nee Northcote) Passed away on 23rd February 2019 Aged 86 years Loved wife of Arthur (dec). Treasured mother of Anne, Elaine and Robyn. Mama to Jacqueline, Karina, Kathryn, Joshua and Matthew. Great-mama of Chloe. May our beloved little package Rest In Peace Family and friends of JOAN are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the West Chapel, Woronora Crematorium, Linden Street, Sutherland TOMORROW, Thursday, 28th February 2019 at 2.30pm. White Lady Funerals Camden 02 4655 8265
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 27, 2019