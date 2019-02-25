Joyce Eileen Boreham 08.12.1916 ~ 26.02.2009 If roses grow in Heaven Please pick a bunch for us And place them in our Lucy's arms And tell her they're from us. Tell her we love her and we miss you both And when she turns to you and smiles Place a kiss upon her cheek And hold her for a while, Because you are both very special And you have always been that way, Our hearts are filled with love for you both That will never go away. Missing you always Steve, Sasha, Jarred and Christian Lucinda Mary Joyce Cady 26.02.2010 If we could have a lifetime wish, And one dream that could come true. We would pray to God with all our hearts Just to see and speak to you. A thousand words won't bring you back, We know because we've tried. And neither will a million tears, We know because we've cried. You've left behind our broken hearts, And precious memories too. But we've never wanted memories, We only wanted you. Loved and remembered always Mum, Dad, Jarred and Christian Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary