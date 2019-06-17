Home
ARMSTRONG, Kathleen Joy - 12th June 2019 at Canberra Hospital, late of Hurrell Street Goulburn. Wife of Arthur. Loved sister of Beryl, Gloria, Margaret and Robert (dec). Sadly missed by her cousins, nieces, nephews and their respective families. Aged 74 years. 'At Peace' Kathleen's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 2-30pm Thursday 20th June 2019 at Christ Church, Addison Street, West Goulburn. A Private Cremation will take place. A Private Cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to The RSPCA would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on June 17, 2019
