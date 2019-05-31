Home
GRIFFIN, Kaydn Lawson - 28th May 2019 at Warrigal Aged Care Goulburn, late of Wollondilly Gardens Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Denise. Loved father & father-in-law of Andrew & Joeanne, Kathryn & Ian Burnett, Robyn & Michael Swan. Loved pop of Lauren, Stephanie, Ainslie, Matthew, Natalie & Lachlan. Brother of Brian and Graeme (both dec). Aged 84 years. 'In God's Loving Care' Kaydn's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 11-00am Wednesday 5th June 2019 at St Andrews Presbyterian Church Clifford Street. A Private Cremation will take place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on May 31, 2019
