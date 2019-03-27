|
FRANCIS, Kelvin John (known as John) - 24th March 2019 at Crookwell District Hospital, late of Bolong, Laggan. Dearly loved husband of Meg. Adored father and father in-law of Scott & Samantha and Carla & Lucas. Cherished pop of Jade, Charli, Blake, Nate, Luke and Jacob. Loved brother, uncle and friend. Aged 72 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Kelvin's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers Of Christian Burial commencing at 11-00am Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Wade Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue Crookwell. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Crookwell Hospital Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019