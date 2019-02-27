Kenneth Edward Adams 5.12.1928 ~ 27.2.2015 When I Must Leave You When I must leave you for a little while Please do not grieve and shed wild tears And hug your sorrow to you through the years But start out bravely with a gallant smile And for my sake and in my name, Live on and do all things the same. Feed not your loneliness on empty days But fill each waking hour in useful ways Reach out your hand in comort and in cheer And I in turn will comfort you And hold you near And never, never be afraid to die, For I am waiting for you in the sky. Forever In Our Hearts Your loving family Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary