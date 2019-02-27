Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Edward ADAMS


1928 - 2015 In Memoriam Condolences
Kenneth Edward ADAMS In Memoriam
Kenneth Edward Adams 5.12.1928 ~ 27.2.2015 When I Must Leave You When I must leave you for a little while Please do not grieve and shed wild tears And hug your sorrow to you through the years But start out bravely with a gallant smile And for my sake and in my name, Live on and do all things the same. Feed not your loneliness on empty days But fill each waking hour in useful ways Reach out your hand in comort and in cheer And I in turn will comfort you And hold you near And never, never be afraid to die, For I am waiting for you in the sky. Forever In Our Hearts Your loving family
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.