CHURCHILL KEVIN (BEN) of Jamberoo
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Elsie (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Wayne and Jenny, Penny and Denis, Rhonda and Wayne. Much loved Pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Bob Churchill, Shirley King, Norma Gay.
Aged 86 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ben's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home , 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Monday March 25, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 22, 2019
