Kevin James (Snuffy) SMITH

Kevin James (Snuffy) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Kevin James (Snuffy) - passed away tragically on 21st February 2019. Dearly loved husband of Loretta. Loved father and father in-law of Shane & Leisa, Darren & Bernadette and Janine & Darryl Young. Cherished pop of Tahlia, Joseph, Rhys, Neve, Georgia, Tye and Mason. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 70 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Kevin's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers of Christian Funeral commencing at 1.30pm, Friday 8th March 2019 at S.S Peter and Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street Goulburn. A private cremation will follow. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 6, 2019
