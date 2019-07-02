|
|
APPS, Leslie David - 29th June 2019 at Crookwell District Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Sharon, Leonie & Warren (dec), Ernie & Terri and Tammy & Rickey. Adored pop and great pop. Sadly missed by his brother, Ken, extended family and friends. Aged 72 years. 'In God's Care and Forever In Our Hearts' Leslie's family and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Service commencing at 11-00am, Monday 8th July 2019 at Narrawa Cemetery, Corner of Boorowa and Jerrara Road, Narrawa. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from July 2 to July 3, 2019