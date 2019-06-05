Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MCCLURE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (known as Rita) MCCLURE

Notice Condolences

Margaret (known as Rita) MCCLURE Notice
McCLURE, Margaret (known as Rita) - 1st June 2019. Passed away surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Noel. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tom & Sue, Jacquie & Ray, Debbie & Brett, Michelle, David & Rebecca and Rebecca & Adam. Adored granny and great-grandmother. Sister to Irene and Christine. Sadly missed by her large family and friends. Aged 82 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Rita's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 10-30am, Friday, 7th June 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.