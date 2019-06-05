|
McCLURE, Margaret (known as Rita) - 1st June 2019. Passed away surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Noel. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tom & Sue, Jacquie & Ray, Debbie & Brett, Michelle, David & Rebecca and Rebecca & Adam. Adored granny and great-grandmother. Sister to Irene and Christine. Sadly missed by her large family and friends. Aged 82 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Rita's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 10-30am, Friday, 7th June 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on June 5, 2019