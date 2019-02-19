|
|
WOODS, Maurice Edward - 14th February 2019. Passed away peacefully at Crookwell District Hospital. Dearly loved Husband of Nellie (dec). Loved father and father in-law of Gail, Glenn, Lynn & Simon and Annie & Keith. A cherished 'Poppy Woods' to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by his family and many friends. Aged 93 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Maurice's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 11-00am Friday 22nd February 2019 at St Marys Catholic Church, Wade Street Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell. By request in lieu of flowers, donations to the Crookwell District Hospital would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019