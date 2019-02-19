Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice WOODS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Edward WOODS

Notice Condolences

Maurice Edward WOODS Notice
WOODS, Maurice Edward - 14th February 2019. Passed away peacefully at Crookwell District Hospital. Dearly loved Husband of Nellie (dec). Loved father and father in-law of Gail, Glenn, Lynn & Simon and Annie & Keith. A cherished 'Poppy Woods' to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by his family and many friends. Aged 93 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Maurice's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 11-00am Friday 22nd February 2019 at St Marys Catholic Church, Wade Street Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell. By request in lieu of flowers, donations to the Crookwell District Hospital would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.