In Loving Memory of Maxwell John Mortimer 28.03.2010 Beautiful memories are wonderful things They last til' the longest day They never wear out, they never get lost And can never be given away We speak of you with love and pride We smile through tears we try to hide The face we love is missing, The voice we love is still, The hands that did so much for us Are resting at God's will Dearly loved and sadly missed everyday by your wife Margaret, daughter Kylie, sons Darren and Mark, son-in-law Adrian, daughter-in-law Sharon, and Grandsons Nicholas , Noah, Lachlan and Ryder. Forever in our Hearts xxxxxxxxxx
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 27, 2019