Michelle Lee DROVER

In Loving Memory of Michelle Lee Drover 07.06.1967 - 07.03.2010 If roses grow in Heaven Lord please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my daughters arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her that I love and miss her and when she turns to smile place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Because remembering her is easy, I do it everyday, but there's an ache within my heart that will never go away. Forever in my heart Lots of love always Hugs and butterfly kisses Pat, Mum, Mark & Shaun "Also Lamby Legs" xxxxxx
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 6, 2019
