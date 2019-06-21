|
|
MICHELLE SHARMAN (DYSON) 21.06.2004 Just a prayer from us who loved you Just a memory fond and true. In our hearts you will live forever Because we thought the world of you. Life is not measured by the years you lived But by the love you gave and the things you did. We loved you then and we love you still 15 years have passed and gone so fast But loving memories of you will always last. All our love Rebekah, David, Mum & Dad, Paul, Nichole & Tony and families
Published in Goulburn Post on June 21, 2019