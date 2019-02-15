|
|
HUNT, Noelene Florence - 8th February 2019 at Masonic Village Goulburn. Late of Parkesbourne. Dearly loved wife of Bruce (dec). Much loved mother and mother in-law of Wayne & Mary-Anne and Ashley & Vicki. Cherished grandmother of Sarah, Erin (dec), Kelly and Meg. Beloved sister of Trevor, Joyce (dec) and Kevin. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Aged 84 years. "'Forever In Our Hearts' A graveside funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 15, 2019