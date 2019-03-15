|
ROWE, Noreen - 11th March 2019 at The Canberra Hospital. Late of Mundy Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Robert (dec). Loved mother and mother in-law of Glen & Margaret. Cherished grandma of Sam and Millie. Loved sister and sister in-law of Barry & Lynn, Denise (dec), Robyn & Denis (dec) and Michael & Jenny. Loved aunty and great aunty of their respective families. Aged 72 years. 'In God's Care' Noreen's family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 11-00am Monday, 18th March 2019 at S.S Peter and Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street Goulburn. Interment will follow at the St Patricks Lawn Cemetery, Middle Arm Road Goulburn. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 15, 2019