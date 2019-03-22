|
MORGAN, Olga Beatrice 19.11.1929 - 14.03.2019 Beloved wife of Henry (deceased). Most loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Dennis, Jennifer and Jim, Henry and Robyn, Margaret and Eddy. Loved, treasured and cherished grandmother of eleven and great -grandmother of twenty five. Fond sister of Shirley (deceased), Jean and Betty. Olga will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 89 years May she rest in peace Family and friends of OLGA are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in the Garden Chapel of the Castlebrook Crematorium, 712-746 Windsor Road, Rouse Hill on Monday March 25, 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 22, 2019