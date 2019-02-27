|
SMITH, Patricia Margaret - 22nd February 2019 at Canberra Hospital. Late of Albert Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Sharon & Andrew, Debbie & Kevin, Wayne, Chris & Dale and Darren & Lisa. Cherished nanny of Jade, Elliot, Jarrod, Sophie, Joel, Caleb, Harrison, Luke, Ella and Oliver (dec). Loved great nanny of Noah. Sadly missed by her surviving relatives and their respective families. Aged 82 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Patricia's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 11-30am, Tuesday, 5th March 2019 at Ss Peter And Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
