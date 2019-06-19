Home
Phillip (known as Normie) WATSON

Phillip (known as Normie) WATSON Notice
WATSON, Phillip, (lovingly known as Normie) - 8th June 2019. Late of Sutton, formerly of Tottenham. Much loved son of Bob & Bess (both dec) of Tottenham. Loved brother of Joanie (dec), Elaine (dec), Hazel (dec), Ellen (dec), Edie, Billy (dec), Johnny (dec), Ray (dec), Margaret, Darby, Charlie, Judy, Shirley and their respective families. Aged 60 years, Sadly missed. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Normie's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 1.30pm, Friday 21st June 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on June 19, 2019
