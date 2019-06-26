Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Joseph WHITE

Notice Condolences

Ray Joseph WHITE Notice
WHITE, Ray Joseph - 17th June 2019 at his home at Joshua Street, Goulburn. Much loved brother of Kathy, Jeff (dec), Carmell (dec), Charlie, Colleen and Lorraine (dec). Loved uncle of Sharleen, Steve, Kylie and their respective families. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Aged 55 years. 'Rest In Peace Uncle Ray Ray' Ray's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday, 27th June 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.