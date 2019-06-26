|
WHITE, Ray Joseph - 17th June 2019 at his home at Joshua Street, Goulburn. Much loved brother of Kathy, Jeff (dec), Carmell (dec), Charlie, Colleen and Lorraine (dec). Loved uncle of Sharleen, Steve, Kylie and their respective families. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Aged 55 years. 'Rest In Peace Uncle Ray Ray' Ray's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday, 27th June 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on June 26, 2019