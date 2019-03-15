Home
BYRNE, Robert James - 13th March 2019 at Bourke Street Health Service, Goulburn. Late of Old South Road, Yarra. Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec). Loved father and father in-law of Peter & Jill, Kathy & Michael, Paula & Andrew and Melissa & Rob. 'Big Pop' of Jake, Ben, Georgia, Riley and Finn. Sadly missed by Penny. Aged 72 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Robert's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 11-00am Wednesday 20th March 2019 at S.S Peter and Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road Goulburn. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Council would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 15, 2019
