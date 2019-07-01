|
MORTIMER, Robert James Christopher - 25th June 2019 at Waminda Aged Care, Goulburn. Dearly loved son of Dorothy & Claude (both dec). Sadly missed by his relatives and friends. Aged 81 years. "I Have Carved You In the Palm of My Hand I Will Not Forget You, I Will Not Leave You Orphaned I Will Never Forget My Own" Isaiah 49:15 Robert's family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 11-00am Thursday, 4th July 2019 at The Holy Cross Seminary, Braidwood Road, Inveralochy. A Graveside Service will follow at 1.30pm at the Crookwell Cemetery, Memory Avenue Crookwell. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from July 1 to July 2, 2019