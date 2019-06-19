Home
Robyn Mary Ann CHARLES

CHARLES, Robyn Mary Ann - 14th June 2019. Late of Arthur Street, Goulburn. Much loved wife of David, loved mother & mother-in-law of Beth & Stuart, Greg and Rob. Treasured grandma of Tim and Ellie. Sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. Aged 70 years. 'In God's Care' Robyn's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 10-30am, Friday 21st June 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. A Private Interment will take place. By request, in lieu of flowers donations to the Oncology Unit, Bourke Street Health Service, Goulburn would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on June 19, 2019
