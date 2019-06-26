|
FRIEND, Roma Suzanne - 21st June 2019. Passed away peacefully at Goulburn Base Hospital, late of St Aubyn Road, Goulburn. Much loved wife of Wal. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rodney & Christine, Sandra & Lee, Sue & Tony and Lyn & Swampy (dec). Adored nanna and great nanna to her 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. Aged 87 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Roma's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 2-00pm Friday, 28th June 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations to the Top Floor, Goulburn Base Hospital in appreciation to the Doctors and Staff for their care. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on June 26, 2019