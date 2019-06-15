Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald STARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Benjamin STARR

Notice Condolences

Ronald Benjamin STARR Notice
STARR, Ronald Benjamin - 3rd June 2019 at Canberra Hospital. Late of Mary Martin Drive, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Gwen. Sadly missed by his children, grandchildren and their respective families. Aged 91 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Ron's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 1-00pm, Wednesday 19th June 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post from June 15 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.