STARR, Ronald Benjamin - 3rd June 2019 at Canberra Hospital. Late of Mary Martin Drive, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Gwen. Sadly missed by his children, grandchildren and their respective families. Aged 91 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Ron's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 1-00pm, Wednesday 19th June 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from June 15 to June 17, 2019