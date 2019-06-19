|
SHAWN JAMES ANDERSON 06/03/1978 - 20/06/2015 Today's the anniversary of the day that I lost you, and for a time it felt as though my life had ended too. But loss has taught me many things and now I face each day with hope and happy memories to help me on my way, and though I'm full of sadness that you're no longer here, your influence still guides me and I still feel you near. What we shared will never die, it lives within my heart, bringing strength and comfort while we are apart. Love always and forever Yvonne, Danno, Ebony, Annabel, Evie, Heather and Michael
Published in Goulburn Post on June 19, 2019