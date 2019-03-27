Home
Shirley LARFIELD


1949 - 2018 In Memoriam Condolences
Forever in Our Hearts LARFIELD (SHIRLEY) 06.09.1949 - 27.03.2018 I don't need a special day to bring you to mind, The days I do not think of you are very hard to find. Each morning when I awake I know that you are gone and no one knows the heartache as I try to carry on. My heart still aches with sadness and secret tears still flow. What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. My thoughts are always with you, your place no one can fill, In life I loved you dearly, In death I love you still. Love always Dennis, Warren, Kellee, Rebecca and family's xxx



Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 27, 2019
